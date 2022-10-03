Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game

Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.

Following the game, an impressed Brady had a cool message for Mahomes.

"You look great, keep it up," Brady told Mahomes.

"Yes sir," Mahomes replied.

It's pretty cool to see that level of respect between the two legendary quarterbacks.

Perhaps we'll get another rematch in the Super Bowl this year...