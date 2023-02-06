Tom Brady Had Telling 6-Word Admission To His Father

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady had a telling, six-word message to his father about his retirement decision.

The legendary NFL quarterback announced his retirement last week. Brady, 45, retires with seven Super Bowls and countless records.

According to Brady's father, Tom Sr., his son told him that he was tired of getting hit.

"I'm getting tired of getting hit," he told his dad.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg had the details.

“This has been a really rough six months on his personal life, his family life, and on his football life,” Brady Sr. said, per Boston.com. “He once said this, he said, ‘I’m getting tired of getting hit.’ Having played 23 years and he holds the ignominious record of most sacks against in the NFL . . . and there must be another two or three thousand knockdowns. At 45 years of age, you say, ‘Hey, do I want to get hit one more time?’ The answer’s really nah, I really don’t want to unless everything’s flipping. Unfortunately, it wasn’t clicking this year and I think it was a foregone conclusion.”

Most NFL fans probably don't see that as a surprise.

Brady was a bit more jittery in the pocket in his later years. And, at 45 years of age, who could blame him?

He doesn't have to worry about getting hit now.