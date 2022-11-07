Tom Brady Has 2-Word Description Of Sunday's Win

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"F------ awesome."

That's how Tom Brady is describing the Buccaneers' comeback win over the Rams on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay topped Los Angeles, 16-13, at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday evening. Brady, 45, led the Bucs on a game-winning drive with just seconds remaining.

Following the game, Brady opened his press conference by describing the team's victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“That was awesome. That was f------ awesome.”

Brady has to be feeling pretty great, especially following what's probably been a tough time off the field in recent weeks.

The Bucs quarterback and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, officially announced their divorce last week.

Brady admitted that off-field issues can be difficult to hide, but hopefully everything is OK now.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has to be feeling good tonight.