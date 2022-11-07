Tom Brady Has 2-Word Description Of Sunday's Win
"F------ awesome."
That's how Tom Brady is describing the Buccaneers' comeback win over the Rams on Sunday night.
Tampa Bay topped Los Angeles, 16-13, at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday evening. Brady, 45, led the Bucs on a game-winning drive with just seconds remaining.
Following the game, Brady opened his press conference by describing the team's victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions.
“That was awesome. That was f------ awesome.”
Brady has to be feeling pretty great, especially following what's probably been a tough time off the field in recent weeks.
The Bucs quarterback and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, officially announced their divorce last week.
Brady admitted that off-field issues can be difficult to hide, but hopefully everything is OK now.
The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has to be feeling good tonight.