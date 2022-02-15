Last week, Tom Brady set off some alarms when he used the phrase “never say never” in regards to potentially coming out of retirement.

Tonight, in the final “Let’s Go” podcast of the season, Brady and co-host Jim Gray seemed to be downplaying what they stirred up last Monday. Since the podcast won’t be back until August, Gray asked Brady what he has in store for himself in the coming months.

“People can follow you on your social media handles, but how are you gonna go about your life?” Gray asked. “And if somebody sees you out working out because you’re staying in shape that’s going to lead to all kinds of rumors. So what will you be doing next with yourself? And will you stay in shape or are you gonna start running over to eat a few key lime pies?”

In his response, Brady didn’t seem like someone with any regrets. In fact, he described himself as “super content” with his decision to step away.

“You know I love those key lime pies, too,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s my dessert of choice. So there’ll definitely be a few more of those and I’m super content and happy with how I feel in my decision. All you can do is take it day by day, nothing’s promised for us. I’m gonna do things I really enjoy and spend time with people that I really enjoy spending time with. So the future is bright. I look forward to the opportunities that are ahead and I look forward to speaking with everyone again next year. So I’ve had a great time doing the show. We’ll keep it going and thank you to everyone for their amazing support, thanks for another great NFL football season. And I hope it just keeps getting better and better from here.”

After a few months away from the game, Brady might be feeling differently. But it makes sense for him to say all of this tonight as he tries to temper expectations of a comeback.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the whispers and rumors are going to die out any time soon. We expect there will be discussions about the possibility of Brady unretiring all offseason long.