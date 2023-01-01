Tom Brady Has 5-Word Reaction To Clinching Playoff Spot

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with Sunday's 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Tampa Bay trailed by as many as 14, but Tom Brady led a comeback with his best performance of the season. The 45-year-old quarterback amassed 432 passing yards and three deep touchdowns to Mike Evans.

A pumped-up Brady celebrated the victory on Twitter.

"Team win," Brady wrote in all caps. "NFC South champs."

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for the Bucs, who dropped to 3-5 after losing five of six games earlier this season.

However, Brady and Co. have since notched five wins by a combined 18 points. They trailed during the fourth quarter in all but one of those victories.

Although they're 8-8 with a minus-32 point differential, the Buccaneers will begin the playoffs at home. But it won't be an easy matchup.

Tampa Bay will host either the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys, depending on which team doesn't win the NFC East. Still, it's hard to count out a team led by Brady into his 20th postseason appearance.