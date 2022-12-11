Tom Brady Has A 4-Word Mindset For Next Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Are we going to see Tom Brady back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season?

The 45-year-old quarterback came out of retirement to play the 2022 season. Many thought it would be his last, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, many are now thinking differently.

According to a report from NFL Network on Sunday morning, Brady has a four-word mindset for next season.

"Up in the air," the report states.

It would be a lot of fun to see Brady back for another NFL season. The question, though, is would it be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or someone else?

Teams like the 49ers and the Patriots have also been mentioned for Brady.

Where do you want to see the legendary quarterback playing next season?