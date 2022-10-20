Tom Brady Has Apologized For Controversial Podcast Remark

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady apologized on Thursday for what he said on his podcast with Jim Gray earlier this week.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old quarterback said playing a football season is like "military deployment."

"I almost look at football season like you're going away on deployment," Brady said. "It's like, 'Man, here I go again.' There's only one way to do it."

Unsurprisingly, not everyone was happy with Brady's comparison.

Thursday, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback apologized for what he said.

"Brady said he used a “poor choice of words” speaking about the military earlier this week (referring to saying football season is like being deployed) and said “I apologize,'" Sara Walsh tweeted on Thursday.

Brady and the Bucs are coming off a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 45-year-old quarterback has dealt with some personal issues throughout the season, as he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly going through some marital problems.

Brady and the Bucs will return to the field against the Panthers on Sunday.