Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Breaking Records
Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in his career, breaking the mark during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
But the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn't care much for records.
It's all about the wins for Brady.
“It’s all about the win,” Brady said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “It’s all about the win, man. I never cared about the [records]. All about the win.”
Sunday's win was a big one, too.
The Bucs rallied from a late deficit to beat the Rams on a game-winning touchdown pass from Brady with just seconds remaining in the contest.
Tampa Bay improved to 4-5 on the season.