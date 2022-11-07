Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Breaking Records

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in his career, breaking the mark during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn't care much for records.

It's all about the wins for Brady.

“It’s all about the win,” Brady said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “It’s all about the win, man. I never cared about the [records]. All about the win.”

Sunday's win was a big one, too.

The Bucs rallied from a late deficit to beat the Rams on a game-winning touchdown pass from Brady with just seconds remaining in the contest.

Tampa Bay improved to 4-5 on the season.