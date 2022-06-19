Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Children

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Not all parents want their children to follow in their footsteps.

In Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's case, that would be extremely difficult to do.

The legendary NFL quarterback admitted that it would be really, really hard for his kids to follow in their mom and dad's footsteps, at least in regards to their respective careers.

“I want ’em to obviously define something they love to do, but it would be really hard to follow in my football footsteps for sure, or my wife’s footsteps” Brady told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 14. “I want them to find something where they can go into it without these exceedingly high expectations for themselves before these kids have had an opportunity to make mistakes.”

Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history and Bundchen is one of the most-accomplished supermodels in history.

Hopefully the Brady children can go on to achieve great things, but following in mom and dad's footsteps would be hard.