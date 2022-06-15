Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Marriage

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Everyone made the same jokes when Tom Brady decided not to retire after all.

Forty days after announcing an end to his legendary NFL career, the quarterback returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady later lined up a lucrative job once he's done playing football, leading fans to jest about how he must hate spending time at home.

In an interview with US Weekly's Yana Grebenyuk, Brady acknowledged that he's still working on devoting enough time to his family away from the gridiron.

“[During] the offseason, my family’s got a lot of time," Brady said. "I’ve enjoyed that. I can still do a better job of that. It’s just constantly trying to be a little bit better each day.”

Brady said "a lot of decisions" went into returning for his 23rd NFL season. He used the offseason to spend quality time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, their two children, and his son shared with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan before shifting to "really focus on football" during the season.

“I think the point is everything really comes at a cost — to choose one thing and not another. I just got to make sure I have things balanced out the way that I need to have them balanced out at,” Brady said.

Just about everyone can relate to juggling work with their personal life. It's not easy, especially for someone who has to often work on weekends.

Brady's fall and winter schedule is certainly demanding, but at least the 44-year-old realizes he has room for improvement.