Tom Brady Has Message For Gronk: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady wished Rob Gronkowski a happy birthday this weekend, doing a little bit of recruiting in the process.

The legendary NFL quarterback took to social media to wish his longtime tight end a happy birthday.

In the process, Brady asked Gronk if he is bored...

"Getting bored yet?" Brady wondered.

Gronkowski, of course, has yet to commit for the 2022 season. However, he's made it clear that if he comes back, it'll be with the Buccaneers.

"The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play," Gronkowski told SB Nation. "Like I said, I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what's best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it'll be for the Bucs."

If Gronk doesn't return for the 2022 season, perhaps we'll eventually see him in the broadcasting booth with Brady...

Where do you see Gronkowski playing in 2022?