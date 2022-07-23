Tom Brady Has Perfect Reaction To Red Sox Blowout Last Night

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 13: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws the first pitch before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 13, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox were dismantled by the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Though it's hard to believe, they lost by a final score of 28-5.

During the fifth inning of the Boston-Toronto game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had the perfect response when he saw the boxscore.

"Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11," Brady tweeted.

At the end of the day, the Red Sox were unable to mount a comeback on Friday night.

Of course, Brady's tweet is a reference to the New England Patriots' epic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Despite trailing 28-3 towards the end of the fourth quarter, the Patriots mounted an incredible comeback that'll be remembered for years to come.

The Patriots' comeback over the Falcons was so iconic that a movie will be made about it.

80 for Brady is a sports comedy film that's about four senior friends taking a road trip to Houston to watch Brady and the Patriots play the Falcons in the Super Bowl.