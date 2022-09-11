Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made Decision On His NFL Future

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Enjoy Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, while you can, everyone.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly planning on retiring for good following the 2022 season.

The 2022 NFL season will be Brady's last as a quarterback.

Brady, 45, "retired" earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month.

He left training camp for about 10 days earlier this preseason, dealing with personal issues. However, it's been reported that Brady and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over the quarterback's decision to keep playing football.

Brady, who's won seven Super Bowls, will finally be calling it a career following the 2022 season.

The Bucs are set to open the 2022 season against the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on NBC.