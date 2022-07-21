Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez Stat Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp)

It might sound crazy, but Jennifer Lopez's recent wedding with Ben Affleck may impact which team wins the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

On Wednesday night, a statistic linking Lopez's love life to Tom Brady's success surfaced on social media.

According to Hard Rock Sportsbook, Brady has won a championship every year Lopez has gotten married.

Lopez tied the knot with Ojani Noah from 1997-98. Brady ended up winning a share of the Big Ten Conference title.

In 2021, Lopez got married to Cris Judd. Guess who won the Super Bowl that season? Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

History repeated itself in 2004 when Lopez got married to Marc Anthony. The Patriots went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Could we see Brady win another title? At this point, NFL fans wouldn't be surprised.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off the 2022 season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Do you think Tom Brady will capture another Lombardi Trophy?