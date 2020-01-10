If Tom Brady does indeed leave the New England Patriots, a popular Boston radio host has a very familiar name for the team to replace him. Somehow, I don’t see this going over too well in New England.

Sports radio firebrand Michael Felger of the Felger & Mazz show on 98.5 The Sports Hub brought a very interesting idea to the table.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s time as starter for the franchise is over. He was supplanted by rookie Daniel Jones during the season, and while the door is cracked open for him to return for another year as a veteran backup, he hasn’t sounded thrilled with the idea of being QB2 in New York, or anywhere else.

Manning is well past his prime, but Felger thinks he could be a cheap stop-gap option for the Patriots to explore if the team enters the post-Brady era.

After mocking fans who would shoot down the idea for a while, he floated the idea, which his co-host Tony Massarotti admitted he also had.

The boys on Boston radio want to replace Tom Brady with……. 𝑬𝑳𝑰 𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑮!!! If you can't beat him, sign him! 😂 pic.twitter.com/WQSI9K9R33 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 10, 2020

It would make some sense for Patriots fans to respect what Manning has done. The Giants great beat Tom Brady and New England in two Super Bowls over the years.

Felger said that he’s the only veteran quarterback that could hit the market that would really intrigue him.

“There is only one veteran name on there where I sorta stop and go, ‘I wouldn’t hate the idea of it. There’s only one veteran name on that list where I would go, ‘I bet Bill (Belichick) could win with him.’ Eli.” […] “Like what if he came in real cheap? What if Eli Manning came to you dirt cheap, and $5 million for him is dirt cheap. I just pulled that number out of my ass, I don’t know, maybe $7 million. What if Eli Manning came to you for under $10 million?”

Jarrett Stidham, the rookie out of Auburn, is the most logical on-roster option for the Pats, though it seems unlikely that he’s ready to be a big-time starter. We’ve also seen names like Andy Dalton, who is likely on his way out of Cincinnati, dropped as options.

If Tom Brady leaves, Bill Belichick’s decision at quarterback is going to be absolutely fascinating.

[98.5 The Sports Hub]