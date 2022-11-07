Tom Brady Likely Furious With Dropped Pass On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has a right to be furious on Sunday evening.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had to watch one of his wide receivers drop a game-winning touchdown pass.

Brady has played well this season, but he's been let down by some of his wideouts.

You can't drop passes like this if you're going to play in the National Football League.

"How did Scotty Miller drop this touchdown from Brady??!!" one fan wondered.

The Bucs are trailing the Rams, 13-9, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening.

The game is currently airing on CBS this evening.