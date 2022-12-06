Tom Brady Made Career History During Monday Night's Win

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Anyone who went to bed before the end of Monday Night Football missed Tom Brady leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an improbable comeback win over the New Orleans Saints.

Down 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, Brady steered two touchdown drives in the closing five minutes to earn a 17-16 win at Raymond James Stadium. NFL fans are used to watching the legendary quarterback rally, but the 45-year-old made history Monday night.

Eight seconds remained before Brady snapped the ball and threw a touchdown to rookie running back Rachaad White. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that's the latest's game-winning touchdown pass (after the ensuing extra point) of his legendary career.

ESPN also identified this as the largest fourth-quarter comeback of Brady's career. That's either limited to the regular season or only counting games that ended in regulation, as he famously erased a 28-9 deficit in the fourth quarter of Super LI before earning an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN Stats & Info later added that Brady passed Peyton Manning with his all-time leading 44th comeback win.

The Buccaneers have earned each of their last four victories by six points or fewer, including a Week 9 comeback over the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay trailed 13-6 after the third quarter and was down by four when giving Los Angeles the ball back with 1:57 remaining.

Brady's late heroics salvaged another win, bringing the Bucs to 6-6. They can breathe a bit easier atop the NFC South, but the offense eventually needs to start clicking sooner.

Brady and the Bucs face a tough challenge when going on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.