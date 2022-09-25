Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear.

“He’s an amazing player. Has been for a long time,” Brady said in his Thursday press conference. “I love watching him play and he’s from California, too, so I feel like we always have a little bit of a connection. He’s an older guy now. He’s been a great player in the same place for a long time, so there definitely are some challenges with that. But he’s navigated them pretty well."

Brady and Rodgers have been two of the league's best for more than a decade.

Sunday afternoon's contest should be a fun one.

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Packers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on FOX.