Tom Brady Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Extremely Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick remains out of the National Football League, though the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback did have a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

However, according to Warren Sapp, the workout was a "disaster."

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right?" Sapp told VLAD TV.

Kaepernick's agent, meanwhile, denied that claim.

Several prominent quarterbacks have spoken out in support of Kaepernick in recent years.

Back in 2017, Tom Brady made his opinion on Kaepernick very clear, though he wouldn't say if he thought he was "blackballed" by the league.

"I have no idea if he's being blackballed," he said per TMZ Sports. "I think he was a...I competed against him. I thought he was a damn good quarterback. And he's played at a high level, brought his team to Super Bowls. You know...that's how I feel about him."

Brady says he's always admired Kaepernick's game.

“I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played," he told CBS Sports. "He was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us, took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. You know, he accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. He's certainly qualified, and I hope he gets a shot."

Will we see Kaepernick on a roster in 2022?