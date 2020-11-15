Tom Brady Made Interesting NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

Tom Brady made NFL history in an interesting stat column on Sunday.

The six-time Super Bowl champ passed Jerry Rice for the most fantasy football points in league history with 5,143.72. Brady already held the record in all other formats, but today he passed the final hurdle of PPR style fantasy.

Field Yates reported this information on Twitter early today. The NFL insider jokingly added, “some would argue this makes Brady a lock to one day make the Hall of Fame.”

Tom Brady has now passed Jerry Rice for the most fantasy points scored in NFL history (5,143.72) Some would argue this makes Brady a lock to one day make the Hall of Fame. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 15, 2020

Brady passed Rice in all-time fantasy scoring midway through the second quarter of action in the Buccaneer’s win over the Panthers on Sunday. The QB completed a 16-yard pass to his newly-signed receiver Antonio Brown and surpassed Rice’s previous record of 5,141.8 points.

After a arguably the worst game of his career last Sunday vs. the Saints, Brady turned things around this week, throwing 28/39 for 341 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Interestingly enough, the quarterback that dominated Brady last week is expected to pass Rice in fantasy points later today as well. Drew Brees is currently in third place with 5,134.4 points. The Saints QB only needs 7.5 points to pass Rice and 13.5 to pass Brady.

Brees and Brady have also been going back and fourth for first place in total career passing touchdowns this season.

We’ll see how long Brady can hold onto this fantasy record as the Saints kickoff against the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. E.T.