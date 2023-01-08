Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Football History On Sunday

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the verge of making unfortunate NFL history.

Brady and the Bucs have already clinched a playoff spot, winning the NFC South, but they're going to head into the postseason with a loss.

Tampa Bay is losing to Atlanta, 30-17, with two minutes remaining on Sunday.

The Bucs will have a losing record on the regular season. Brady has never had that happen before.

"Bucs fall to 8-9 with Sunday’s loss. It’s Tom Brady's 1st losing season as the primary starting QB in the NFL, college OR high school.

- 1993-94 Serra High School (CA)

- 1998-99 Michigan

- 2001-19 Patriots

- 2020-21 Buccaneers

25 years, 25 non-losing seasons before Sunday," one fan pointed out.

Good for the Falcons.