Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Football History On Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the verge of making unfortunate NFL history.
Brady and the Bucs have already clinched a playoff spot, winning the NFC South, but they're going to head into the postseason with a loss.
Tampa Bay is losing to Atlanta, 30-17, with two minutes remaining on Sunday.
The Bucs will have a losing record on the regular season. Brady has never had that happen before.
"Bucs fall to 8-9 with Sunday’s loss. It’s Tom Brady's 1st losing season as the primary starting QB in the NFL, college OR high school.
- 1993-94 Serra High School (CA)
- 1998-99 Michigan
- 2001-19 Patriots
- 2020-21 Buccaneers
25 years, 25 non-losing seasons before Sunday," one fan pointed out.
Good for the Falcons.