Tom Brady Makes His Commitment To Football Very Clear

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Amid an underwhelming 3-4 start, NFL fans are wondering if Tom Brady is second-guessing his decision to back out of retirement and return for his 23rd season.

On his Let's Go! podcast (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), Brady told Jim Gray that he "absolutely" still enjoys playing football. He's now looking forward to seeing how the team responds to its slump.

"It challenges you in every area, physically, mentally and emotionally," Brady said of football. "And certainly at this stage we’re in, this is where you’ve got to dig deep and see what you’re all about and see what kind of character you have and see what you believe in and your values as a team. Do you stand up for each other when you face adversity or do you not? That’s what we’re all trying to figure out every time we take the field."

After repeatedly saying that it "feels terrible" to lose, Brady assured Gray that he has no thoughts of retiring during the season.

"I made a commitment to this team, and I love this team and I love this organization," Brady said. "I told them in March I was playing and I’ve never quit on anything in my life. ... I want to keep fighting as hard as I can and I’m always trying to do better. I’m always trying to work hard and I’m always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me, and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them."

Brady has never played for a team with a losing record since sitting on the bench during his 2000 rookie season. Yet Tampa Bay has fallen below .500 following back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.

While he's only thrown one interception, the 45-year-old is averaging just 6.6 yards per pass attempt with his lowest QBR (53.2) since ESPN introduced the metric in 2006.

From smashing a tablet to yelling at his offensive line, Brady doesn't look to be having much fun this season. Combined with rumors about his personal life and a lucrative broadcasting job waiting, some will wonder what the seven-time Super Bowl champion has to prove by still playing.

Brady insists he still loves the game, but that feeling will get tested in Tampa Bay doesn't bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night.