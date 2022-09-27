Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On Schedule Changes Very Clear

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facings obstacles out of their control entering their Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Hurricane Ian expected to hit the area this week, the team is relocating to Miami-Dade County on Tuesday. The Buccaneers will practice at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex throughout the week, if necessary.

On this week's episode of his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady told Jim Gray that he's "never had to deal with anything like this."

While he called the looming storm a "scary thing," Brady wouldn't complain about the atypical preparation week.

"When you are dealing with some of the things that we are going to have to deal with this week, there’s built-in excuses that should never be excuses for anything,” Brady said (h/t JoeBucsFan.com). “We gotta approach the week with a championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we’re going to have to go out there and find a way to win the game."

He called the game a "huge test" against the Chiefs. Like Brady's Bucs, they're 2-1 following a close Sunday loss. Brady expects Patrick Mahomes and Co. to play hungry after falling short to the Indianapolis Colts.

The game is scheduled for Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. While the NFL hasn't made any changes yet, they'll keep monitoring the situation.