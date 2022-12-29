Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Bruce Arians Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with head coach Bruce Arians prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are inducting Bruce Arians into their ring of honor Sunday.

Before the organization celebrates the former head coach, Tom Brady spoke fondly of Arians.

"He's a big reason why I came here," Brady said Thursday, via Pewter Report. "He's a great person. He's a great leader. He's obviously a great coach."

Brady said he's "really happy" to see the team induct Arians, who coached the team from 2019 to 2021. The duo led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title when the quarterback joined Tampa Bay in 2020.

"That was a magical year," Brady said of their championship season, "and it's nice to be celebrated for when you do amazing things."

Brady added that he has a "great relationship" with Arians and believes they'll stay friends "for a long time."

Those kind words may not mesh with how the public perceives their relationship. Observers speculated that Brady coming out of retirement played a hand in Arians stepping down this spring.

After tossing 83 touchdowns in two seasons for Arians, Brady's production has slipped alongside head coach Todd Bowles. He's averaged just 6.2 yards per pass with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 15 games.

Brady is in danger of suffering the first losing season of his career as a starter, but the 7-8 Buccaneers can nevertheless clinch the NFC South by defeating the Carolina Panthers this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.