Tom Brady Makes Opinion On German Crowd Extremely Clear

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's Germany debut.

After his team improved to 5-5, Tom Brady commemded the Munich crowd for creating an unforgettable atmosphere at Allianz Arena.

"That was one of the great football experiences I've ever had," Brady said after the game. "Says a lot for being 23 years in the league. For a regular-season game, I think the fan turnout was incredible. It felt very electric from the time we took the field."

He called the fans singing Sweet Caroline and Country Road at the end of the matchup "pretty epic."

"I think everyone who was part of that experience got to have something, pretty amazing memory for their life," Brady continued. "Thank you for hosting us."

Although he slipped on the sloppy grass as the intended receiver of a Leonard Fournette interception, Brady enjoyed the rest of his trip. The 45-year-old went 22-of-29 for 258 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick in a pivotal Buccaneers victory.

He also got more support from a ground game that entered Week 10 last in rushing yards. Rookie Rachaad White started the game and helped ice a win with 105 yards. He entered the game with 117 rushing yards all season.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Brady became the first NFL player to win a game in four different countries. Along with hundreds of triumphs in the United States, he's also earned victories in Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.