Tom Brady Makes Opinion On Rob Gronkowski Loss Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For just the second time in the last 12 years, Tom Brady will begin the season without Rob Gronkowski.

Brady's longtime teammate announced his second retirement earlier this summer. Given their longtime connection, losing the tight end is significant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

On the Let's Go! podcast episode released Monday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), Brady told Jim Gray that it's "going to be tough" playing without Gronkowski.

"You’re missing someone that was one of the all-time greats, which, you know, you can’t replace that," Brady said. "And we all love him, but we miss him, and he just decides not to play. So he’s retired, so we’ve had to move on to try to solve some things without him."

Brady added that the organization has "done a good job" filling the void Gronkowski has left behind. Along with bringing back Cameron Brate, the Buccaneers signed Kyle Rudolph and drafted two tight ends (Cade Otton and Ko Kieft).

"Although it’s different without Gronk, we’re gonna have to go out there and earn it, and earn the respect of everyone by our work, and by our performance," he said. "So I’m excited to see what we can do."

While he suggested that it won't always be perfect, Brady said it only has "to be perfect enough to win."

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, continues to leave the door open by voicing his "gut feeling" that he makes another comeback. The four-time All-Pro could return to pursue his fifth Super Bowl title alongside Brady, but Tampa Bay has to prepare for life without him.

Brady certainly won't have Gronk around when facing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 this Sunday night.