Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

ABC Monday Night Football sideline commentator Melissa Stark interviews quarterback Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass. on 09/09/2002. The Patriots beat the Steelers 30-14. ©Robert E. Klein (Photo by Robert Klein/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years.

The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket.

Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit stands out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently revealed who hit him the hardest.

"Nate Clements," Brady said, when asked who delivered the hit. "I was running, I was like one-yard behind the line of scrimmage, I slid late. My helmet went about 10 yards back."

The hit was a big one, that's for sure.

Brady has thankfully managed to avoid most hits like that in recent years.

The 44-year-old quarterback will be back under center for Tampa Bay in 2022.