Tom Brady Names The Toughest Thing About Parenting

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady spent two weeks with his family as a retired man before changing his mind and coming out of retirement.

What caused the change of heart? Maybe he realized parenting full-time isn't as easy as he thought.

During a recent podcast episode, Brady named the toughest thing about parenting.

He revealed that teaching his kids humility, despite living a luxurious life, is as tough as it gets.

"We have people that clean for us," he said on the Drive podcast, via TMZ Sports. "We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. We get off a plane and there's people waiting there for us and we get ushered in."

He added, "And it's just, that's my kids' reality. Which is the hard part to say, 'Guys, this is not the way reality really is.'"

Brady and world-renowned super model Gisele have three kids - two boys and a girl.

"I know that I've screwed up a lot of things -- that's the reality of being a parent," he added. "You just hope you can show them enough things to realize that when they are doing things that are selected for Mom and Dad to make our lives more convenient that that is a treat. You know, that is something that is not what every kid goes through. Probably one of the biggest challenges we have as parents."

Brady has a few more years until he has to figure out this full-time parenting thing.

The NFL icon will return for his 23rd season in just a couple months.