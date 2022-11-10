Tom Brady Needed 2 Things Before He Hosted 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady is accustomed to playing NFL games under the brightest spotlights. While it seems like nothing rattles the legendary quarterback on Sundays, that wasn't the case when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

When talking to cast member Keenan Thompson on his latest Let's Go! podcast (h/t The Huffington Post), Brady recalled feeling nervous before hosting the long-running comedy show in 2005.

He said Lorne Michaels cut sketches right before going on air. Although Brady called the SNL showrunner "so poised," he wanted some liquid courage.

"Man, we go on in 10 minutes! I need tequila. I’ve got to get down. I’ve got to get changed," Brady said. "I need two shots of tequila before I go on. Like, let’s get this thing going, you know?"

It's unclear if Brady got those tequila shots, but this was long before he introduced the TB12 Diet.

Brady has added four Super Bowl rings to his collection since hosting SNL, but he said he wants another crack at the show "to redeem myself." The 45-year-old also joked about needing to one-up his rival, Peyton Manning, who hosted in 2007 and returned for a Weekend Update appearance earlier this year.

Despite experiencing nervous energy before his comedy foray, Brady described a far different mentality on the gridiron. He said "second nature takes over" and he "never feel like the moment's too big" when discussing leading Tampa Bay to a dramatic comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

Brady probably won't need any alcohol before the Buccaneers face the Seattle Seahawks in Germany this Sunday.