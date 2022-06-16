Tom Brady Offers Hint At How Much Longer He'll Play

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Not even Tom Brady can play football forever.

After briefly retiring for 40 days, the quarterback reversed course and re-joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady will turn 45 before beginning his 23rd season in the NFL.

Brady chalked up his return to being "super competitive" and "part crazy" during Wednesday's interview on The Dan Patrick Show. While he's not ready to declare 2022 his swan song, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said his playing days are likely winding down.

"I had the appetite to compete, and it’s going to be gone soon," Brady said. “I mean, there’s no doubt about it and I’ve got to, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot."

Of course, that's far from a shocking revelation. Brady is five years older than anyone else in the league. Following Ryan Fitzpatrick's retirement, Aaron Rodgers -- who said he thinks about retirement "all the time" while golfing against Brady two weeks ago -- is the next oldest quarterback at 38.

Brady also now has plenty of financial motivation to stop playing, as a massive $375 million deal with FOX is waiting. He will make more money analyzing football in the broadcast booth that he does by suiting up for the Buccaneers.

Brady's body has yet to make the decision for him, and he looked far from washed up when registering an NFL-high 5,316 passing yards with 43 passing touchdowns last season. Yet he's still probably nearing the end of the line.