Tom Brady Opens Up About Absence: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady got brutally honest about his lengthy absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his team's preseason game on Saturday night.

The 45-year-old quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, left the Buccaneers for 11 days for personal reasons. While Brady isn't delving into those personal reasons, he's admitting that he has a lot going on.

“I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on," he admitted.

At least he's being honest.

"Yeah this definitely his last year," one fan wrote.

"7 SUPER BOWL RINGS. The media really stupid to keep trying to find out why Tom Brady took time off. If I was in that room, I would have snapped on the media," another fan added.

"Y’know when you put it like that, Tom Brady really is the goat," another fan added.

Brady, 45, reportedly took a trip with his wife, Gisele, and their family.

Brady and the Buccaneers are set to open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Cowboys.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on NBC.