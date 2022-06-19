Tom Brady Opens Up About Marriage: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady continues to play professional football well into his 40s. That's something that probably doesn't sit extremely well with his loved ones - or, at least, his wife.

Gisele Bundchen is left to raise her and Brady's kids during the football season. Brady and Bundchen have two children together and he's obviously not home a lot during the NFL season.

But Brady and Bundchen continue to make it work.

This week, Brady paid major tribute to his longtime wife of 10-plus years.

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," Brady told PEOPLE of Bündchen. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

Things aren't easy for Brady and Bundchen.

The legendary supermodel admitted that she does most of the work at home while her husband is off playing in the National Football League.

It's not a "fairy tale" life.

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” Bündchen, 41, told British Vogue.

“I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family,” she continued. “He trusts my decisions.”

Brady, though, makes sure to compliment his wife as much as possible.

Gisele has been brutally honest about her marriage and what it takes to be successful.

"No relationship is a fairytale, it's more work than tale," one fan added.

Brady's 2022 NFL season could be his final one. Perhaps he'll end it with a Super Bowl.