Tom Brady Opens Up About Parenting: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What's the hardest part about parenting?

For most people, it's probably just time - it's a 24/7/365 job, after all - but for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, it's something different.

Wealth.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, admitted that he and his wife's ginormous bank accounts are the most-difficult aspect of raising their kids.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that .… We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part, to say, ’Guys, this is not the way reality really is,” he added.

While there's certainly validity to what Brady is saying, most NFL fans don't want to hear it.

"Who wants to hear about tone-deaf, wealth problems?" one fan tweeted.

"Tom Brady: wealth is the “hardest thing” about raising their children. (He should try being poor for a day or two!) And, maybe Brady shouldn't have taken a $960,855 PPP loan?" another fan wondered.

Others, though, like Brady's honesty.

"Just read a great article about Tom Brady. His biggest challenge as a parent is his wealth. I thought about it and I get it. My Dad is a self made man. I remember our wealth as a family kept expanding as I got older.

By the time I was in my 20's, my Dad was an extremely wealthy man fully equipped with a Cruisers Yacht parked at the Wentworth in New Castle NH. Boyfriends had new expectations of me. A parent's wealth is NOT a kid's wealth. Hard lesson," one fan added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Where do you stand on what Brady said about parenting?