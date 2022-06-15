Tom Brady Pays Tribute To Gisele: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has made it clear that his insistence on continuing to play in the NFL well into his 40s has not been easy on his wife or his family.

The legendary NFL quarterback will play at least one more season, though, as he'll suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again in 2022, aiming for an eighth Super Bowl.

This week, Brady paid major tribute to his wife, revealing that he could not do this without the support of Gisele.

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," Brady told PEOPLE of Bündchen. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

Gisele has made it clear that she does most of the raising of the kids.

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” Bündchen, 41, told British Vogue.

“I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family,” she continued. “He trusts my decisions.”

Some have joked that Brady has to be extra complimentary of Gisele due to his insistence on continuing to play in the NFL.

Gisele has admitted that her relationship with Brady isn't always a "fairy tale."

They go through struggles and problems like every other couple.

Perhaps Brady's 2022 NFL season will be his last one and he'll get to enjoy more time with Gisele and their kids.

If not, the 2023 season will be an interesting one...