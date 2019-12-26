Patriots QB Tom Brady Makes His Plans For 2020 Pretty Clear

At this point in his career, any season could realistically be Tom Brady’s last. We won’t know until the Patriots’ season ends, but he’ll turn 43 just ahead of next season.

Of course, Brady has previously expressed his desire to play as long as he can. While he’s certainly appeared to show his age at times this season, it is fair to wonder what impact of a green, unproven receiving corps has had.

In a recent interview, Brady seems pretty sure that he’ll be back on the gridiron next fall. He spoke to Westwood One‘s Jim Gray, and said that things have not changed, and as of now, he plans to suit up for the 2020-21 season.

Via CBS Sports:

“I think I’ve said for a long time, my tune hasn’t changed, so, I hope to continue playing,” Brady said. “I’ve had long-term goals, I’ve had short-term goals, and again, football is a contact sport, so, you never know when your last game is going to be and you count your blessings every time you walk off the field healthy.”

Brady’s career continuing next year isn’t the only open question. His contract will expire at the end of the season, a brand new situation for Brady and the Patriots, led by Bill Belichick.

While it seems far-fetched, plenty have speculated that Brady could walk, and finish his career elsewhere. His father certainly didn’t shoot down the notion, citing Joe Montana finishing his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

We’ve seen predictions that he’ll head back to his native California to replace Philip Rivers with the Los Angeles Chargers, or, in a wild Colin Cowherd prediction, will go with Josh McDaniels to the Dallas Cowboys as a quarterback/head coach package, if the team decides not to sign Dak Prescott long term.

He certainly wouldn’t be the first superstar quarterback to move on from the team that he spent most of his career with, but Tom Brady pretty much stands alone in football history at this point. A divorce from Belichick and the Patriots would be one of the biggest stories in NFL history.

[Westwood One via CBS Sports]