Tom Brady Posts Emotional Tribute For Demaryius Thomas

The football world continues to mourn the tragic passing of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas died at the age of 33 on Thursday. It’s believed the former NFL great passed because of a seizure, as was explained by Thomas’ cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur.

“He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower,” Bonseigneur said. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him (Wednesday).”

The unspeakable tragedy has registered a number of touching tributes from NFL players.

Tom Brady is the latest to share his heartfelt condolences following Demaryius Thomas’ passing.

“Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas,” Brady said on Twitter. “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. RIP.”

Seeing all the touching tributes that have been posted since Thursday night, it’s clear Demaryius Thomas made a tremendous impact on those he came in contact with.

Thomas had a short stint with Tom Brady in New England several years ago. He spent the majority of his career in Denver and also had stops with the Texans and Jets.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Thomas’ family and friends during this difficult time.