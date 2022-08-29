Tom Brady Ranked League's No. 1 Player: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The best player in the National Football League is 45 years old.

That's what the league's players believe, anyway. Tom Brady has been ranked the No. 1 player in the league by the player-voted Top 100 poll by the National Football League.

It's hard to argue with it at this point.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winner, is entering what could be his final season in the league.

Not everyone seems to agree, though.

"Excuse me?!! Tom Brady being number one is insane! AD should be number 1," one fan wrote.

"The guys who play ball don’t even know ball," one fan added.

"Brady still at the top at 45 yrs old is WILD," one fan added on Twitter.

The rankings are voted on by the players, so if you want to complain to someone about Brady's controversial ranking, complain to them.