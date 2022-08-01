Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury.

Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady shared his reaction to the crushing news on Monday morning.

Hainsey will now have to step into a big role for the Buccaneers' offense.

Tampa Bay has yet to announce the full extent of Jensen's injury, but it's expected to be severe.

The 2022 NFL regular season begins in a little more than a month.