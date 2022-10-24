Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs' Shocking Loss On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered one of the most-surprising losses of the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay was stunned by Carolina, as the Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the season.

Following the game, the Bucs quarterback had some blunt messages for the media.

"No one feels good about where we're at, no one feels good about how we've played or what we're doing," Brady said.

"We're all in it together. We've gotta go pull ourselves out of it."

Brady is now under .500 through seven games for the first time since the 2002 season.

Tampa Bay entered the season as a Super Bowl contender, but it looks like the Bucs are going to have to battle to make the playoffs.