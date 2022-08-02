Tom Brady Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The sports world continues to process the death of NBA legend Bill Russell.

The Hall of Fame center, who led the Boston Celtics to 11 championships, passed away Sunday at the age of 88. He left an indelible mark both on and off the court.

On Monday, Tom Brady spoke to reporters about his encounters with the fellow Boston sports icon while the quarterback played for the New England Patriots.

"I knew him pretty well. I had a lot of time up there in Boston and got to know him," Brady said. "He was a very impactful figure, even back to my early days with the Patriots. My second year [during] training camp, he came and spoke to our team. A really imposing figure – he had a great presence about him. Obviously, what he overcame in his career was pretty unbelievable. It was a sad day."

Russell won two of his titles as the first Black coach in the history of American team sports. He endured and fought against racism and inequality.

Russell marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and boycotted a game in Kentucky when his Black teammates were refused service at a restaurant. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

Of course, he's also one of few athletes who earned more championship rings than Brady.

Russell's legacy will live on forever as one of the most influential figures in sports history.