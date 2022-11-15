Tom Brady Reacts To Making NFL Overseas History

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady continued to win football games across the globe when leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich.

After triumphing in the NFL's inaugural Germany matchup, Brady became the first player to win in four different countries. He's also notched victories in England, Mexico, and, of course, the United States.

During his Let's Go podcast, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady joked about his unique accomplishment.

"It's like I'm the Epcot Center of quarterbacks. ... I'm hoping I can get to go to play in the CFL at some point and see what I can make of myself up there," Brady said.

Brady flourishes regardless of the country. Along with earning wins on both London trips in 2009 and 2012, he steered the New England Patriots to a Mexico City win over the Raiders in 2017.

The 45-year-old is now 4-0 overseas. While Sunday marked the first time he fell short of 300 passing yards outside the U.S., Brady went an efficient 22-of-29 for 258 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a pick.

He enjoyed his stay in Germany, praising the Allianz Arena crowd for providing "one of the great football experiences I've ever had."

Brady can take a scouting trip to Canada (or Epcot) during Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye before returning to face the Cleveland Browns.