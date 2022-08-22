Tom Brady Reacts To Returning To Bucs Practice

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady's extended absence away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally came to an end this Monday morning.

Brady, who was reportedly on a family vacation in the Bahamas during his leave of absence, returned to Tampa Bay on Monday. He even practiced with his teammates.

The veteran quarterback is clearly happy to be back in action with the Bucs.

"Missed you guys," Brady said on Twitter while including a pirate flag in his caption.

Tom Brady is clearly glad to be back in action. It probably helps he was able to hit the reset button while away with his family for a week-plus. Who knows? Maybe we'll get the best-ever version of Brady this upcoming season.

Plus, it's not like Brady needs the extra work during the preseason. He's 45 years old. 10 days off isn't going to hurt his performance this upcoming season one bit.

"If anybody can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it's Tom," tight end Cameron Brate said, via ESPN.com. "He came back, kind of firing on all cylinders again. We're all excited he's back and ready to move on."

Brady and the Bucs begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.