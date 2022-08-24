Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Modeling His Underwear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Even in retirement, Rob Gronkowski has found a way to team with Tom Brady.

On Wednesday, the quarterback's BRADY brand released a photo of Gronkowski posing in nothing but the company's underwear. His girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, joined him in the photo.

Per Lucas Manfredi of FOX Business, Brady has no problem with his former teammate showcasing his brand's boxer briefs.

"If Gronk wants to model our underwear, I’m all for it," Brady told FOX Business in an email. "He has never been shy about showing off his physique."

Gronkowski, who retired for the second time after returning alongside Brady for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hinted at this collaboration last month.

"That's one thing I haven't really tried is like modeling," Gronkowski told ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I mean, like pictures there, but being a true model? I'm gonna take pictures in my clothes, in my Brady clothes, and send it to him and ask if he needs a model. Maybe he can hire me. That'd be great."

While most readers may have laughed off those comments as a joke, Gronkowski apparently followed through.

There's no word on how much Brady is paying Gronk, if at all, but the quarterback owes his tight end if his modeling drums up business. One pair of BRADY underwear costs $20, while the site sells a three-pack for $55 and five for $85.

As Gronkowski potentially contemplates a new career path, Brady returned to practice Monday after an 11-day absence.