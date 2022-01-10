Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results.

Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.

Tom Brady and Co. will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

The Buccaneers quarterback is a happy man.

"It's a great achievement to get the 2 seed," Tom Brady says, though he's only worried about next game against Eagles. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 10, 2022

Brady was watching the end of the 49ers at Rams game on the field on Sunday night. At that point in the contest, the 49ers had yet to fully secure the win.

“I’m watching it right now. Throw it to Kittle… break the tackle. Oh, darn it. It happens,” he said of a late play in overtime.

"I'm watching it right now. Throw it to Kittle… break the tackle. Oh, darn it. It happens." Tom Brady watching the end of 49ers-Rams after the @Buccaneers win is great 😂 🎤 @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/0Iek40udEf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2022

The 49ers went on to win, 27-24, to take down the Rams and give the Bucs the second overall seed.