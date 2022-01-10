The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom BradyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results.

Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.

Tom Brady and Co. will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

The Buccaneers quarterback is a happy man.

Brady was watching the end of the 49ers at Rams game on the field on Sunday night. At that point in the contest, the 49ers had yet to fully secure the win.

“I’m watching it right now. Throw it to Kittle… break the tackle. Oh, darn it. It happens,” he said of a late play in overtime.

The 49ers went on to win, 27-24, to take down the Rams and give the Bucs the second overall seed.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.