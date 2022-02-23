Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Gisele Fighting Video

Gisele Bundchen put the world on notice this Wednesday, showcasing her jiu-jitsu skills in a video she posted on Twitter.

Bundchen’s video included an inspiring message about learning self-defense.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” Bundchen tweeted. “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women.”

Shortly after Bundchen shared this video, Tom Brady posted a hilarious response.

Brady jokingly tweeted, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered…”

Unsurprisingly, Brady’s response to Bundchen’s tweet is going viral.

My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered… https://t.co/BoV9c4WZ5N — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 23, 2022

Now that Brady is officially retired from the NFL, he’ll have a lot more time to spend around his family.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see Brady join Bundchen for a few martial arts classes in the future. That would be a sight to see, that’s for sure.