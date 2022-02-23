The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Gisele Fighting Video

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen put the world on notice this Wednesday, showcasing her jiu-jitsu skills in a video she posted on Twitter.

Bundchen’s video included an inspiring message about learning self-defense.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” Bundchen tweeted. “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women.”

Shortly after Bundchen shared this video, Tom Brady posted a hilarious response.

Brady jokingly tweeted, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered…”

Unsurprisingly, Brady’s response to Bundchen’s tweet is going viral.

Now that Brady is officially retired from the NFL, he’ll have a lot more time to spend around his family.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see Brady join Bundchen for a few martial arts classes in the future. That would be a sight to see, that’s for sure.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.