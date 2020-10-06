Tom Brady Reacts To The Texans Firing Bill O’Brien

The Houston Texans made a bold move on Monday, firing general manager and head coach Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start to the season.

O’Brien had been the head coach in Houston since 2014, and had taken on general managing duties later in his tenure. While there were some who were happy to see him go, his former colleague Tom Brady thinks the veteran coach got a bit of a raw deal.

In an appearance with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio Monday night, Brady expressed support for his old mentor.

O’Brien was an assistant with the New England Patriots from 2007-11, serving as Brady’s quarterbacks coach in 2009 and 2010 and offensive coordinator in 2011.

Via WEEI:

“That was really tough to see,” Brady said. “I’ve known Billy I long time. I think he is a hell of a coach. I think he does a great job. He has great leadership ability and it’s a very difficult part of the profession. I’ve thought he’s done a great job in Houston over the years. Those guys really seemed to love playing for him. “It is always tough when you see that happen, especially four games into the year. Four weeks ago everyone was so hopeful about what the season could become. You hate to see things transpire as they do. To lose a coach four games into the season, doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Brady makes a good point about it being curious timing for the decision, not only because it is four weeks into the season, but because the Texans’ ownership allowed O’Brien to trade his best offensive weapon (DeAndre Hopkins) this offseason.

Apparently, owner Cal McNair became convinced that O”Brien just didn’t have things moving in the right direction. Thus, he had to go.