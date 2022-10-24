Tom Brady Reportedly Has Been Texting Someone Notable

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady made waves with his friendship with former United States president Donald Trump.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback appears to be on friendly terms with another notable politician.

According to the New York Times, Brady is text message buddies with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

From the report:

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, has for years been the subject of public affection from former President Donald J. Trump.

But according to Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor, Mr. Brady is now on texting terms with another Republican seen as a White House contender: Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

DeSantis appeared to be pretty proud of that fact.

Mr. Michels continued: “I say, ‘Who are you texting with?’ He says, ‘I’m texting with Tom Brady.’ The governor of Florida gets to text with Tom Brady.”

DeSantis is believed to be a serious candidate for president in the 2024 election. Perhaps he'll get Brady's endorsement.