Tom Brady Reportedly Has 'Big Challenge' In Potential Divorce

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, signifying a potential end to their 13-year marriage.

Sue Moss, a divorce attorney not connected to the star quarterback or supermodel, spoke to People about how the timing could particularly complicate matters for Brady.

"The big challenge for him is everything will be determined at the height of his income," Moss said, "because to get him to come back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to come up with a lot of cash — and that is the baseline for determining the support in this case."

Moss added that Bündchen once earned more than Brady, but his income has since surpassed hers.

"And because of the timing, the case will be determined based upon the height of earnings."

Given the couple's fortunes, they have plenty of valuable assets to resolve. People said they own at least four housing properties together, including a $17 million mansion in Miami's Indian Creek Garden.

Page Six reported Brady and Bündchen would share joint custody of their two children. Brady also has another son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan

Following a brief retirement, Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. The 2-2 Bucs will look to snap a two-game losing streak this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.