Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.

However, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady had made a promise to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, during his retirement month.

"Brady's 11 days away from the Bucs happened cuz of a mid-retirement promise he made to his wife Gisele, promise they'll spent time together. The team understood it. He only missed 4 real practices," Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday morning.

That's what had been expected, though it's nice to finally know the real reason.

Kickoff between the Bucs and Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game will air on NBC.