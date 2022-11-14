Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it.

The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica.

While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating, Brady is reportedly not buying it. The man, Joaquim Valente, previously gave MMA instructions to Gisele. They also reportedly did a photoshoot together.

"Gisele Bündchen is getting super close to a handsome MMA teacher ... and sources connected to Tom are questioning the timing," TMZ Sports reported.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady is not happy with the latest dating news.

A source close to Tom is not buying it, asking why this Miami guy is in Costa Rica with her. The source added, "It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage."

Of course, Brady and Bundchen are divorced, so they are free to date whomever they please. However, it's understandable if some are questioning the timing of post-divorce relationships.

